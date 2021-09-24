US football equally pays men's and women's national team

The US Soccer Federation has offered identical contracts to its men’s and women’s national teams in an attempt to resolve its gender pay dispute.

In May 2020, a lawsuit from the women’s team for equal pay was dismissed by a judge, with an appeal pending.

The USSF says a single equal pay structure is the best path forward

The federation called on players and their unions for support in helping to equalise World Cup prize money, which is at the root of the teams’ pay gap.