Uruguay held up by South Korea

Despite plenty of attacking game from South Korea and Uruguay, both sides still ended up goalless in their World Cup opener this morning.

The South Koreans frustrated Uruguay but did not create many clear-cut opportunities.

South Korea had controlled most of the first half but Uruguay began to dominate as the game wore on and they almost won it in the final minute of normal time when

Federico Valverde’s long-range effort crashed off the post.

There was one last chance for Tottenham striker Son Heung-min but he dragged his shot wide, much to the relief of the Uruguayan supporters.

The draw leaves Group H wide open with all teams having a point each.

South Korea faces Ghana on Tuesday at 1am while Uruguay will battle Portugal at 7am.

[Source: BBC]