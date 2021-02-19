Up to 10,000 fans could be allowed back in stadiums

Up to 10,000 fans could be back in stadiums by mid-May as part of the England government’s plans to move the country out of lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a four-part plan to lift the coronavirus lockdown.

Outdoor sports including football, golf and tennis will be allowed to resume in England from 29 March.

The plan to ease lockdown requires four tests on vaccines, infection rates and new coronavirus variants to be met.

Leisure centres, gyms and swimming pools can open from 12 April.

Venues such as gyms, tennis courts and golf courses have been closed across England since lockdown was announced on 4 January.

The government says it will run a series of ‘pilot’ events for a small number of fans to attend in April.

If successful, “up to 10,000 people or 25% of total seated capacity, whichever is lower” will be allowed in stadiums for sporting events, but not before 17 May.