United improves position in EPL

BBC
December 29, 2019 12:20 pm

Manchester United defeated Burnley 2-0 and have moved to fifth place in the Premier League’s points table.

United have now taken 13 points from their last six games.

The side are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games against Burnley, their only loss coming in their first meeting in August 2009.

Article continues after advertisement

United have kept an away clean sheet in the Premier League for the first time since February 2019, ending a run of 14 games without a shutout on the road.

