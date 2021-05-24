Home

Sports

Uncertainty swirls around All Blacks, Blackcaps after lockdown announcement

Newshub
August 18, 2021 11:07 am

New Zealand’s return to COVID-19 Alert Level 4 could have a widespread impact on sport across the country and abroad.

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden announced Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula region would move into lockdown for seven days, with the rest of the country closed for three days at least.

On Sunday, the All Blacks are scheduled to fly to Perth, where they’ll play the third and final Bledisloe Cup test against Australia, and two Rugby Championship games against Argentina.

The team are also expected to remain in Western Australia to play two tests against South Africa, rather than return to New Zealand to play them, as originally planned.

But what impact New Zealand’s return to Level 4 will have on the border exemption granted to enter the state and the squad’s ability to assemble in Auckland is still unclear. All players are currently on a family break, until their departure.

Chief executive Mark Robinson says NZ Rugby is “keeping a watching brief on the situation”.

“We will be guided by Government travel guidelines and any potential border restrictions in Australia, while working closely with SANZAAR and Rugby Australia in coming days to understand what the impact is on our plans,” states Robinson.

The Blackcaps depart for their tour of Bangladesh and Pakistan on Monday, but NZ Cricket is confident all players will be able to gather from the regions and leave on their charter flight as planned.

