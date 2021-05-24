Home

Football

Unavailability of ground disrupts Nadi's build-up

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 3, 2022 8:15 am

The unavailability of training grounds has been the Nadi football side’s hurdle heading into this week’s Digicel Premier League competition.

Despite this, the team’s spirit has not been dampen says Head Coach Kamal Swamy.

The school teacher says the weather has made impossible for grounds to open, hence they opted to train in halls.

Article continues after advertisement

Swamy adds the team is determined to get a win, after its third consecutive loss to Ba last week.

“We cannot blame the players fully because of this weather we were not given the grounds, which is very unfortunate and we are using some of the halls. Some of the halls were far away so we had to use those things.”

Looking at the games today, Prince Charles Park will host three matches starting with Nasinu and Nadroga at 12pm followed by Nadi and Suva at 2pm while Ba takes on Labasa at 4pm.You can watch all three matches on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

Also today at 3pm, Rewa faces Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre.

