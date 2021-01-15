Sports
UN could decide fate of postponed Tokyo Olympics: Gosper
AP News
January 18, 2021 11:08 am
Kevan Gosper, a former International Olympic Committee vice president, is suggesting the United Nations might be the place to decide the fate of the postponed Tokyo Olympics.
The Olympics are to open on July 23 but face mounting opposition at home as COVID-19 cases surge in Tokyo, across Japan and across the globe.
Tokyo and other parts of Japan are under emergency orders with about 4,200 deaths in the country attributed to COVID-19.
Article continues after advertisement
Sponsored Links