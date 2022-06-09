Ukraine defeats Ireland

Ukraine recovered from missing out on World Cup qualification to claim a narrow 1-0 win over Republic of Ireland in this mornings Nations League.

Having seen their World Cup dreams ended by Wales, Ukraine regrouped with substitute Viktor Tsygankov’s fortuitous free-kick condemning the hosts to a second defeat in four days after Saturday’s shock reverse in Armenia.

It was another admirable performance from Ukraine amid the turmoil in their country following the Russian invasion, and one that delighted their vocal supporters on Lansdowne Road.

In other results, Belgium thrashed Poland 6-1, Scotland defeated Aremnia 2-0 and Netherlands beat Wales 2-1.

[Source:BBC]