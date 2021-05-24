UK PM’s controversial view on transgender women in sports

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he does not believe transgender women should compete in female sporting events.

The issue of transgender athletes which is centred around the balance of inclusion, sporting fairness and safety in women’s sport, has recently focused on the case of transgender cyclist Emily Bridges.

Bridges was recently ruled ineligible to compete in her first elite women’s race by cycling’s world governing body.

Johnson was speaking on a range of issues, including the government’s approach to the ban on so-called conversion therapy.

He says he does not think biological male should be competing in female sporting events and he goes on to say that it may be a controversial view but a sensible one.

[Source: BBC Sport]