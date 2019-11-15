Khabib-Ferguson set to be cancelled for a fifth time

Unbeaten UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is expecting a fifth postponement of his long-awaited fight against American Tony Ferguson.

The pair were set to meet on the 18th of April in New York but the venue was ruled out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After being told UFC 249 would not take place at the Barclays Center, Nurmagomedov left the US.

The 31-year-old was preparing to face Ferguson behind closed doors in the United Arab Emirates while the 36-year-old American remains in his homeland.