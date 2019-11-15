UEFA postpones Euro 2020 by one year because of pandemic

Taking a tough decision that became more inevitable by the day, the governing body of European soccer postponed its marquee championship for one year today.

Euro 2020 became Euro 2021 in a major shift for an international soccer calendar that is on lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak and with no clear end in sight.The virus currently “makes football and all life in Europe quite impossible,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.

The tournament that was due to open on June 12 in Rome is now scheduled for next year from June 11 to July 11, in the same 12 host nations.