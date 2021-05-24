Uefa likely to move Champions League amid Russia tension

Uefa likely to move Champions League final from St Petersburg in Russia

Uefa is almost certain to switch this season’s Champions League final away from St Petersburg amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Russia has sent troops into two rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine and there are fears an invasion is planned.

Several countries, including the UK, have introduced sanctions against Russia in response to the move.

And against that backdrop, Uefa is viewed as being highly unlikely to attempt to host the game in Russia.

European football’s governing body is assessing the situation before making a decision but it is set to be looking for a new venue at short notice for the third year running.

The past two Champions League finals were played in Portugal because of Covid-19 related issues.

It is understood the game will still be played on 28 May.