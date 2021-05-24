Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|
Full Coverage

Football

Uefa likely to move Champions League amid Russia tension

| @BBCWorld
February 23, 2022 5:25 am

Uefa likely to move Champions League final from St Petersburg in Russia

Uefa is almost certain to switch this season’s Champions League final away from St Petersburg amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Russia has sent troops into two rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine and there are fears an invasion is planned.

Article continues after advertisement

Several countries, including the UK, have introduced sanctions against Russia in response to the move.

And against that backdrop, Uefa is viewed as being highly unlikely to attempt to host the game in Russia.

European football’s governing body is assessing the situation before making a decision but it is set to be looking for a new venue at short notice for the third year running.

The past two Champions League finals were played in Portugal because of Covid-19 related issues.

It is understood the game will still be played on 28 May.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.