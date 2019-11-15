UEFA Competitions Cancelled

UEFA Competitions including the Europa League matches and Champions League have been postponed due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

All draws that were set for the 20th of March has also been postponed.

The UEFA Youth League quarter-final matches scheduled for next week have also been called off.

UEFA has confirmed that additional decisions made on the postponement of the fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

The governing body invited representatives from the 55 member associations to a meeting on Tuesday in order to discuss the actions needed to be taken amidst the coronavirus outbreak.