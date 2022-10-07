U15 Lions look sharp to retain title

Defending Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Under-15 champion Suva Grammar School looks on course to retain its title.

The side looks sharp and started strong, defeating Holy Cross 14-1 in its first match.

Coach Navitalai Naivalu says they know every school poses so they need to be on top of their game.

“We have prepared well for this championship and we expect strong games from all our opponents. We are taking each game at a time and all our opponents are a threat to us in every game.”

Naivalu says the aim is to pile as many points as they can against their opponent and be pin-point accurate at the same time.

SGS is among the 133 teams competing in the national finals.

The games continue today at the National Netball Centre in Suva.