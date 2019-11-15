Fury wants to take up Joshua's offer to spar as he builds up for Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury wants to take up Anthony Joshua’s offer to spar with him as he prepares for a February rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

The Brit and the American will face each other again on February 22 after fighting out a thrilling draw last December where Fury made a remarkable recovery to beat the count after a 12th round knockdown.

Fury posted on Instagram yesterday “I would love to have you in camp, work out for this fight and give Deontay Wilder a proper beating.”

Article continues after advertisement

Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr this month in their rematch to reclaim the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles.

He made the offer as he said the 31-year-old would be more likely to agree to fight him at a later date.

Joshua told Sky Sports News that he honestly thinks Fury might beat Wilder this time around.