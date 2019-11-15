Boxing
Fury wants to take up Joshua's offer to spar as he builds up for Wilder rematch
December 19, 2019 5:06 am
Tyson Fury wants to take up Anthony Joshua’s offer to spar with him as he prepares for a February rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.
The Brit and the American will face each other again on February 22 after fighting out a thrilling draw last December where Fury made a remarkable recovery to beat the count after a 12th round knockdown.
Fury posted on Instagram yesterday “I would love to have you in camp, work out for this fight and give Deontay Wilder a proper beating.”
Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr this month in their rematch to reclaim the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles.
He made the offer as he said the 31-year-old would be more likely to agree to fight him at a later date.
Joshua told Sky Sports News that he honestly thinks Fury might beat Wilder this time around.