Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder set for 22 February in Las Vegas

27
December 29, 2019 8:22 am

Tyson Fury’s rematch with WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on 22 February, both fighters have confirmed.

31-year-old Briton Fury drew with undefeated 34-year-old American Wilder, in December 2018.

Wilder, whose WBC belt will be on the line when they meet at the MGM Grand, tweeted “there will be no more unanswered questions” and “he will finish what he started”.

Fury told fans on Instagram to “watch him knock out Deontay Wilder”.

Fury survived two knockdowns by the American to earn a draw when they last met, in Los Angeles.

Wilder remains unbeaten in his professional boxing career.

