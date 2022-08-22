Boxer Tyson Fury makes emotional knife plea over cousin's death

Boxer Tyson Fury [left] and Rico Burton, who died in hospital after he was stabbed in Greater Manchester [Source: BBC]

Boxer Tyson Fury has called on the government to introduce stronger punishments for knife crime after his cousin was killed in a stabbing.

The heavyweight champion said on social media “RIP Rico Burton”, who was “stabbed in the neck” overnight.

Fury compared knife crime to a “pandemic”, adding, “you don’t know how bad it is until it’s one of your own”.

Mr Burton, 31, was attacked in Goose Green, Altrincham, Greater Manchester, police confirmed.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident in which a 17-year-old also suffered serious injuries.

Supt Ben Ewart said one of the men, aged 21, was arrested at the scene and the other, aged 20, was arrested later. Both remain in police custody.

In an impassioned plea on social media earlier, Mr Fury wrote: “This is becoming ridiculous – idiots carry knives. This needs to stop.”

The boxer demanded the government “bring back higher sentencing for knife crime”.

He ended the post in tribute to his cousin: “Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick. Enjoy every moment.

“RIP Rico Burton – may the lord God grant you a good place in heaven, see you soon.”