Two Under-19 players to feature in district teams

The Fiji Football Association has decided that every team in the Digicel Premier League must feature two players from its Under-19 squad.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says this is part of their development plans, to ensure that its younger players have some exposure to district level competitions.

He adds one player will be given some game time, while the other will be on the bench.

“It is compulsory for them to include two Under-19 players that are born after 2003 and one of them must start the match. This is to expose our youth players to the top level competition.”

Meanwhile, the DPL is set to kickoff next month.