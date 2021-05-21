Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
11 more cases recorded with 10 in Kinoya household|Remaining 4,000 tests received with no positive results|Investigation for Navy personnel to determine future measures|Approved businesses need to adhere to conditions|Ministry warns against misleading information|Government can’t dictate to banks says Sayed-Khaiyum|10 more test positive, including three at QEB and one from the Navy|PM thanks all civil servants in fight against COVID-19|Four arrests for breaching containment zones|FNPF pays out over $1.6m in housing assistance|RFMF Commander confirms positive cases at QEB|Operators seek amendments to Blue Lane protocols|Some still taking situation lightly says Police|High uptake of COVID-19 jab as vaccination drive continues|Obtaining financial advantages by deception rife in the West|Lautoka families receive timely assistance|Parts of QEB Suva cordoned off|Police continue to monitor unnecessary movement|Three more infections recorded and we now have 99 active cases|One positive result from the 7000 samples|Police restrict movement|Most businesses comply with relevant measures|More than 300 people screened daily in Mokani|Five more test positive as COVID-19 continues to hammer the Central Division|New protocols announced by MCTTT|
Full Coverage

Sports

Two swimmers chosen for Olympic quota spot

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 26, 2021 5:40 am

Fiji Swimming has preliminarily named two swimmers to take up the Tokyo Olympics quota spot.

This has been confirmed by President Ben Rova who wishes to keep the names of the swimmers confidential.

He says the names have been given to FASANOC and FINA who will undertake processes respectively to confirm the two swimmers for the quota spot and a potential place in the Olympics.

Article continues after advertisement

Rova says as the two are going in through wildcard, FINA will need to first consider their rankings and best times in the respective chosen events.

FINA will then decide if the two swimmers are fit to compete in the chosen event.

Rova says Fiji Swimming will wait for confirmation from both FASANOC and FINA before releasing the names.

The quota spot is allocated for a male and a female swimmer.

The swimmers may join the national 7s teams and athletics on a trip to Australia for competition and training ahead of the Japan Games.

The Tokyo Olympic Games is scheduled to start on July 23rd

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.