Two swimmers chosen for Olympic quota spot

Fiji Swimming has preliminarily named two swimmers to take up the Tokyo Olympics quota spot.

This has been confirmed by President Ben Rova who wishes to keep the names of the swimmers confidential.

He says the names have been given to FASANOC and FINA who will undertake processes respectively to confirm the two swimmers for the quota spot and a potential place in the Olympics.

Rova says as the two are going in through wildcard, FINA will need to first consider their rankings and best times in the respective chosen events.

FINA will then decide if the two swimmers are fit to compete in the chosen event.

Rova says Fiji Swimming will wait for confirmation from both FASANOC and FINA before releasing the names.

The quota spot is allocated for a male and a female swimmer.

The swimmers may join the national 7s teams and athletics on a trip to Australia for competition and training ahead of the Japan Games.

The Tokyo Olympic Games is scheduled to start on July 23rd