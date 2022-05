There will be two Digicel Women Super League games at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Tailevu Naitasiri will host Nadroga women at 1pm before Rewa faces Labasa at 3pm.

The lone match on Saturday will be played at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba between Ba and Suva.

Meanwhile, only one Digicel Premier League match will be played on Sunday.

Nadroga hosts Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.