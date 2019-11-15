Two RKS grades through to Nationals

The Ratu Kadavulevu School Under 17 rugby league team is one step towards achieving their goal of winning the title.

It’s one mission accomplished for the side as they defeated Nasinu Seciondary School in the South-eastern zone final yesterday

Thrilled with the win, captain Antonio Cakauniqio says the win has set the tempo ahead of the upcoming national quarter-finals.

Cakauniqio says they will not be complacent with the win as there is still more work to be done.

“To work on our defense and just little mistakes to improve on so we can achieve our target and win the cup.”

RKS will take the top seats in the under 17 and 15 grades while Nasinu Secondary will be the favorite in the U19 grade from the South-eastern zone.

They will meet the schools from the Western division next week in the national’s quarter-final match at Garvey Park in Tavua.