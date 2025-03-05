Two pair of sisters for round 2

(L-R) Setaita Railumu, Keleni Marawa, Karalaini Naisewa and Salaseini Railumu

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s squad for this Saturday’s crunch match against the Queensland Reds Women will feature two pairs of sisters in the matchday 23.

Karalaini Naisewa and Keleni Marawa will be joined by Salaseini Railumu and Setaita Railumu, with Setaita making one of four changes to the bench.

The Drua, coming off a strong Round 1 victory over defending champion Waratahs, have maintained the same starting lineup.

In the starting 15, prop Salanieta Nabuli will start at loosehead, with captain Vika Matarugu at tighthead prop. Keleni Marawa will start at hooker.

In the middle row, Round 1’s Tropik Wood Top Tackler Mereoni Nakesa partners Asinate Serevi. Rookie flankers Alfreda Fisher and Salaseini Railumu retain their blindside and openside flanker positions respectively after impressing in their debuts last week. Naisewa starts at number 8.

In the backline, Kolora Lomani will start at halfback, partnering Salanieta Kinita at flyhalf.

Tough tackling Alowesi Nakoci retains her spot on the left wing with Repeka Tove on the right wing.

Josivini Naihamu starts at inside centre with vice-captain Vitalina Naikore outside her.

Luisa Tisolo completes the starting line-up at fullback.

On the bench, Rawaqa has named Loraini Senivutu as backup hooker, Ana Korovata will cover the loosehead prop role with Tiana Robanakadavu as backup tighthead.

Merevesi Ofakimalino makes a welcome return to Super Rugby W after two years, to cover the locks.

Nunia Daunimoala returns from injury as backup for the loose forward trio.

Setaita Railumu will cover halfback with Litiana Vueti covering flyhalf. Merewairita Neivosa covers the rest of the backline.

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women hosts the Reds this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The match kicks off at 1.05 pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

