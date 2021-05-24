Two overseas tournaments for TFF next year

Touch Fiji Federation plans to host two international tournaments next year.

President Tevita Mau says the first tournament which is the Kava Cup is schedule for the first half of next season with the second competition planned to commence at the end of 2022.

Mau says along with this, TFF will also be making some changes to its Franchise format next year.

New categories including the youth, mix and seniors will be incorporated into the tournament.

The 2022 Franchise Touch Tournament will be held over the long Easter weekend.

The dates for the resumption of competitions has also been confirmed starting off with the second leg of TFF’s Business House Series from next Thursday until the 20th of

this month.

The Franchise Finals will kick-off on the 13th of December.