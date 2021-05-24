Home

Sports

Two Olympic medals for Vatukarasa village

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 2, 2021 4:26 pm
[Source: Supplied]

Villagers of Vatukarasa, Baravi, Nadroga are ready to welcome home not one but two Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games medalists.

It will be a double celebration for Vatukarasa after two of their own won gold and bronze medals for Team Fiji last week.

Josua Vakurunabili and Sesenieli Donu both played pivotal roles for Fiji 7s and Fijiana.

Vakurunabili won gold while Donu and the Fijiana settled for bronze after a brave, courageous and inspirational outing.

Vatukarasa villager, Simeli Cirimaitoga says they can’t wait to see their heroes.

“Just to sum up what we are saying about Josua Vakurunabili and Sesenieli Donu’s story we are looking forward to having them back.”

Vakurunibili is currently in isolation in Nadi while Donu and the Fijiana 7s team will return next Tuesday.

