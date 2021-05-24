Home

Sports

Twilight Payment could create history

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 15, 2021 12:15 pm
Twilight Payment

Last year’s Melbourne Cup winner Twilight Payment will have to carry top weight of 58 kilograms and set a new age record for a winner.

This if he is to repeat his heroics in the world’s richest handicap race.

The Team Williams-owned and Joseph O’Brien-trained gelding will be a nine-year-old to Australian time if he makes it through to race-day at Flemington.

Article continues after advertisement

No horse of that age has ever triumphed in the 3200-metre contest.

The Irish raider equaled the record of Catalogue in 1938 and Toryboy in 1865 when he landed the prize last year, but he will truly be a horse out of history if he backs up.

The Melbourne Cup commences on the 2nd of next month at the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne.

[Source: Foxsports]

