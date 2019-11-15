Tuwai set to become Fiji's top try scorer

2019 World Rugby Player of the Year Jerry Tuwai is set to become Fiji’s top try scorer.

Tuwai has now equal his tries with former Fiji 7’s player Nasoni Roko at 125 tries.

Tuwai scored three tries in Cape Town over the weekend which also marked his 50th tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

Since making his debut in 2014 at the Gold Coast 7s, Tuwai has played in 275 matches for Fiji, scored 629 points and has received 3 yellow cards and no red cards in his 7s career.

There is no sign that Tuwai will be leaving the national team sooner.