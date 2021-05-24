Tuwai plans for life after rugby

Dual Olympics gold-medalist Jerry Tuwai plans to continue investing in Fiji 7s rugby.

Tuwai plans to venture into ways that will keep 7s rugby thriving in the country.

He says donning the white jumper has given so much to him and his family and he will continue to contribute to the success of the nation in the code.

While representing Fiji in the Commonwealth Games and World Cup are in the books, the Fiji 7s captain is also considering what he’ll do after rugby.

“I’ll try to help the youngsters, try to provide academies to help kids who wants to pursue rugby, netball and other sports. Sports changes people, just look at me, it changed me a lot not just physically but mentally and spiritually.”

Tuwai has also given his advice to aspiring ruggers saying that success comes with sacrifice, pain and tears and it requires hard-work, patience and perseverance.

The Cakaudrove man says for now he is focusing on spending time with his family before heading back into camp.