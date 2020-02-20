Tuwai and Wind are Fiji's best

Jerry Tuwai continues to win trophies on and off the field.

Tuwai was tonight named the 2019 Fiji Sportsman of the Year.

The 30-year-old was humbled for being recognized as Fiji’s best Sportsman and credits the Fiji 7s side, his family and the clubs he has played in over the years for his achievement.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuwai made special mention of the Newtown, Marist, Buca, Daveta and PWD Bure rugby clubs.



The winners [Source: Fijian Government]

Tuwai made his debut for Fiji at the 2014 Gold Coast Sevens after being called in as a replacement for Emosi Mulevoro.

He is the current World Rugby 7s Player of the Year.

Tuwai is the only player that has won three World Series titles.

He also created history last year by being the first player to win five consecutive Hong Kong 7s titles.

The former Bishop Kempthorne Primary School student from Newtown says he will never forget the words of Fiji 7s trainer Nacani Cawanibuka who always reminds the players that the end is sweeter than the beginning.

This is the fourth year in a row that rugby has scooped the top award after Alivereti Veitokani, Leone Nakarawa and Osea Kolinisau won it for the last three years.



Meli Derenalagi receives the team of the year award on behalf of the Fiji 7s team. [Source: FRU]

Meanwhile, swimmer Moana Wind is the 2019 Fiji Sportswoman of the Year.



Moana Wind’s mum receiving the award on her behalf.

Wind who is currently out of the country won two gold medals at the 2019 Pacific Games.