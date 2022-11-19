Tuwai and Nagasau visit Gospel School of the Deaf

[Photo Supplied]

Dual Olympic Games gold medalist Jerry Tuwai and Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s skipper Rusila Nagasau paid a visit to the Gospel School of the Deaf as the school marked International Week of Deaf People.

Around 20 kids were part of the function and were excited to see the two legendary players arriving at the function this morning.

Tuwai says he believes we as Fijians should always make them feel special, not only during the week when it’s dedicated to them.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they are special people sent by God to be around us and it’s our responsibility to take care of them and assist the kids in every way possible.

Nagasau says she was blessed to be part of the celebration and did not hesitate when she was told to attend the function.

He adds she was touched to be part of it and was also happy to see the smiles on the faces of the kids.

Fiji Rugby Chief Executive John O’Connor says they are always available to assist and motivate people with special abilities.

He adds it was a humbling experience.

The duo are preparing for the next leg of the HSBC World 7s series which will be held in Dubai on the 2nd and 3rd of December.