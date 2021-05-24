Home

Sports

Tuwai and Nagasau are Fiji's flag bearers at Olympics

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 7, 2021 5:01 am

World Rugby Men’s 7s player of the Decade Jerry Tuwai and Fijiana 7s captain Rusila Nagasau will be Fiji’s flag bearers at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

This is yet another milestone for Fiji’s most successful 7s player Tuwai.

The 2019 World Rugby 7s Player of the Year made his debut for Fiji at the 2014 Gold Coast Sevens and has gone on to win three World Series titles, an Olympic Gold medal in 2016, and is a three-time World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year nominee.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuwai is the only Fijian player to have played in five successive Hong Kong 7s wins as well as being a two-times Series winner in 2015 & 2019, and a Commonwealth Games Silver medallist.

Nagasau has been on the sporting scene since 2003 with football and later on switched codes to Rugby in 2007.

She was instrumental in Fiji qualifying for the 2016 Olympics when she scored four tries in the 2015 Oceania Women’s Sevens Championship against Samoa in the final.

FASANOC in a statement says Nagadau is a very disciplined player, on and off the field and her fitness, commitment and experience is second to none.

For the first time Team Fiji also has a 50/50 split in male and female athletes for Tokyo 2020.

The Olympics are set to open on July 23 under heavy restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

