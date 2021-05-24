Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
16 COVID deaths recorded|Risk of new variants remains: Dr Fong|Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in three days|Nine COVID deaths recorded|Take Omicron seriously says WHO|High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff’s well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|
Full Coverage

Football

Turagalailai joins Suva FC

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 22, 2022 8:10 pm

Suva Football has officially welcomed national defender Inoke Turagalailai for the 2022 season.

This is the club’s third confirmed signing after Anish Khem and Marlon Tahioa.

As confirmed by the club earlier this evening, Turagalailai brings a tough attitude and will complement other defenders in the team.

Article continues after advertisement

The team is aiming to form a formidable side as it looks to recruit more players before season kick-off.

Other expected signings include Samuela Drudru from Ba, Samuela Navoce of Ba, Dave Radrigai and Malakai Rakula of Lautoka.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.