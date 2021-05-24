Turagalailai joins Suva FC

Suva Football has officially welcomed national defender Inoke Turagalailai for the 2022 season.

This is the club’s third confirmed signing after Anish Khem and Marlon Tahioa.

As confirmed by the club earlier this evening, Turagalailai brings a tough attitude and will complement other defenders in the team.

Article continues after advertisement

The team is aiming to form a formidable side as it looks to recruit more players before season kick-off.

Other expected signings include Samuela Drudru from Ba, Samuela Navoce of Ba, Dave Radrigai and Malakai Rakula of Lautoka.