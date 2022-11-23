Tunisia holds Denmark

Denmark were held to a nil-all draw by Tunisia in their World Cup opener at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan this morning.

Despite fielding many Premier League regulars, the much-fancied Danes were given a tough workout in Group D.

Christian Eriksen drew a fine save from Aymen Dahmen in the second half.

Both sides had goals ruled out for offside, while Denmark’s Andreas Cornelius somehow missed from a yard.

There was 95th-minute drama when referee Cesar Ramos checked the pitchside monitor over a potential Denmark penalty for handball, only to stick with his original decision.

Denmarks next match will be against France on Sunday at 4am.

Tunisia will face Australia on Saturday at 10pm and you catch both matches live on FBC Sports HD.

[Source: BBC]