Tuivuna, Nairube, Nalaubu and more join Blues

A number of players have joined the Lautoka Football team through the Fiji FA transfer window.

Labasa midfielder Antonio Tuivuna, Nadi player Afraz Ali, Ba goalkeeper Misiwani Nairube and Suva’s Beniamino Mateinaqara and Sairusi Nalaubu were all seen training with the Blues yesterday.

Coach Tagi Vonolagi says he has a good mixture of experienced and young players.

“First time for me to coach an elite squad, I’m always on development side, developing boys from senior division to now Nasinu last year but this is another level, players are much more superior they’ve been coach by so many coaches, local and overseas.”

Vonolagi says now it’s his job to find the right combination that will suite their playing style.

He says while fitness is an area they are already working on, defence is another aspect they will need to lift.

Lautoka plays Navua in their opening match of the Vodafone National League at the Uprising Sports Center.