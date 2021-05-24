Home

Tuivuaka signs for Zebre

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 2, 2021 7:27 am

Fiji 7s gold medalist Asaeli Tuivuaka has signed for Italian-based club, Zebre, for the 2021/2022 season.

Fresh out of his gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics, the Namosi native says he is excited to join a club of Zebre Rugby’s caliber.

In a statement, Zebre Rugby Club President Michele Dalai said they’re happy to give the city and the fans an Olympic champion like Tuivuaka.

Tuivuaka made his sevens debut in 2018 and has represented Fiji on various occasions in the HSBC Sevens Series.

In 2016, he played 15s at the provincial level for Namosi and the following year joined the newly formed Fijian Drua franchise.

Tuivuaka is expected in Parma in September and will make his international debut for Zebre at the United Rugby Championship and EPCR Challenge Cup.

