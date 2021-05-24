Tuivuaka left school to help mom

He may be known as ‘The Tank’ in the world of rugby sevens but it was not an easy journey for Fiji 7s gold medalist Asaeli Tuivuaka.

Tuivuaka is one of the inspiring stories of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, rooting his success to his humble beginnings.

Chasing his rugby dream from an early age, Tuivuaka who was dubbed as the Mike Tyson of rugby by commentators at the Olympics, lived a life full of struggles.

Losing his dad at the age of 14 and refusing to continue with his studies to help his mom shoulder the financial burden of the family was quite tough for him.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports, Tuivaka says despite the hardships, he held on to his love for rugby- one he discovered on the fields of Nakavika in Namosi.

“It wasn’t an easy life. I had to live with my uncle, wasn’t really good at school. I remember refusing to attend Nasinu Secondary because of the financial constraints we faced. I didn’t want to put more burden on my mother’s shoulders. It was really hard, some mornings we would have salted cassava with tea for breakfast.”

Tuivuaka adds he would run up to his farm every morning to stay in shape and would try to return to the village just in time for training.

The influence of his uncle and former Fiji 7s captain Setefano Cakau enabled Tuivuaka to move away from the confinements of his village with an opportunity to join the Tabadamu team.

But, the 25-year-old opted to play for the Namosi U-20 side, eventually making his way to the main team in Skipper Cup.

Tuivuaka’s physicality caught the eyes of the Fiji U-20 selectors, the Fiji Warriors and the national 7s side.

He says the gold medal is a token of appreciation to his mother who sacrificed a lot to help him live his dream.