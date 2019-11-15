Home

Tuimaba to join Pau

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 13, 2020 6:10 am

Fiji 7’s winger Aminiasi Tuimaba may soon make his big break to join French Top 14 club, Pau.

The 25-year old was included in the list of 2020–21 Top 14 transfers.

Tuimaba is expected to join the club alongside French player Elliott Roudil of the La Rochelle.

This also follows the release of Flying Fijians captain Dominiko Waqaniburotu, who joined the Top 14 club on a one-season deal following the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Meanwhile, also included in the list is Flying Fijians Hooker Peni Ravai and is believed that he will be leaving Bordeaux for Clemont in the next session.

