Tuimaba and Maqala available for World Cup selection

French based players Aminiasi Tuimaba and Sireli Maqala were instrumental for the Fiji 7s in the Commonwealth Games.

Head coach Ben Gollings says their presence was felt as their experience and professionalism added balance to the squad.

Gollings say their inclusion brings depth to the team which will be important building towards the World Cup.

“Sireli was fantastic, he gives you a lot of opportunity in the team and the same with Tuimaba who gives us a different balance out wide so we have got the opportunity with them at the World Cup as well.”

Gollings adds selection is still open as more p-layers will be put to the test in the Los Angeles 7s that takes place two weeks before the World Cup.

The LA 7s is scheduled for the 27th and 28th of this month while the Cape Town rugby sevens World Cup starts on September 9th.