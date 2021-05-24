Tuifatima a step closer to dream

Young Iowane Tuifatima is a step away from joining his cousin Iosefo Masi to don the white jersey.

The 20-year-old impressed national selectors during the second leg of the Super 7s Series and already there’s words that he may join the team in national camp soon.

When last interviewed by FBC Sports a year ago, Tuifatima expressed his interest in joining the national team, and now his dream is only a grasp away.

Article continues after advertisement

“Earlier I have been approached by my manager that the national 7s team is interested in putting me into the squad, I have also been approached by Jerry Tuwai and I am happy as this is what I have always been gunning for”

The Niutabu native says there are areas he need to work on moving forward

“I personally believe I have been putting a good performance that was my aim which was to come and impress national selectors and the coach who is here too. I know I still have some areas that needs to be ironed out”

Meanwhile, Raiwasa Taveuni side put on a classy performance to beat Police 17-5 yesterday.

Tuifatima and his Raiwasa Taveuni side is pooled with Wardens, Nawaka and Devo Babas in the next leg.

In Pool B is powerhouse Police Blue, Dominion Brothers, Stallions and Barbarians.

Army is in Pool C alongside Wadigi Salvo, Uluinakau and Fire.

Tabadamu will is grouped with Ratu Filise, Police White and Eastern Saints.

The third leg of the Super 7s Series will be held from the 10th to 12th of March at Churchill Park in Lautoka.