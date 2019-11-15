Triple ‘N’ Zone to be aired live on FBC Sports channel

The good news keeps on coming for secondary schools athletics fans.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has today announced it will air the Nasinu, Naitasiri and Nausori zone LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on its FBC Sports channel.

After the success of the Suva Zone 1 last week, FBC today dropped another bombshell but this time it’s the Triple N zone.

Triple N Zone President Solomone Seru says this is an exciting time for the athletes, fans, old scholars and even the parents.

“There’s a need to do this because majority of our parents even our students in boarding schools especially in Lelean and ACS majority of them come from the islands, they are in the interior of Fiji and some of the friends the old scholars they are living abroad they would also like to watch the games live”.

There was a lot of positive feedback following the Suva zone 1 live coverage according to FBC Sports Team Leader Jamie Toro.

Toro says Fijians can watch the Triple N zone from anywhere in the country.

“It’s great for us as a national broadcaster because we are able to bring more local sports to Fijians all over Fiji through the Walesi platform, the FBC Sports channel is available on the Walesi setup box and also the Walesi app”.

Adi Cakobau School and Lelean Memorial School are the defending champions of the zone.

16 schools are part of the Triple N zone which will be held on the 27th of this month at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.