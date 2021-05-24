Tough task ahead for Bowls Fiji selectors

Bowls Fiji selectors have a tough task ahead with the vast talent indicating their interest to compete at July’s Commonwealth Games.

23 bowlers are vying for a spot in the Commonwealth Games, but only 10 will be selected, five men and five women.

Bowls Fiji Section Manager, Astral Smith says a few bowlers have been promising and it will all come down to the selectors.

“We do have so many people and I think the selectors have their job cut out for them, to dwindle down the team to the final five men and five women. I guess time will tell when we have the trials and better decision can be made.”

The 23 hopefuls will roll their chances on the greens in Nadi next month for a place in the final Bowls Fiji team that will compete in Lawn Bowls in Birmingham next year.