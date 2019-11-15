Home

Rugby League

Tough selection for Bati squad

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 10, 2020 2:30 pm
Fiji National Rugby League chief executive Don Natabe

The selection of Fiji Bati squad for the Pacific test in October will be tough considering what the world is battling at the moment.

The Bati is set to play New Zealand and Tonga at the end of the NRL season as a build up to the 2021 World Cup.

Fiji National Rugby League chief executive Don Natabe says they are looking at ways to ensure they select a solid side for the October Test.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“The end of year test this year which has been reduced from two matches to one match and we are hoping that it will be held in October since the competition, we look to select our players but is currently being suspended the future seems uncertain at this time. Definitely the selection will be affected in selecting national players from within the NRL competition.”

The Bati is drawn with defending champions Australia, Scotland, and Italy for next year’s Rugby League Word Cup.

 

