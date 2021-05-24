Tough job for national selectors

Bowls Fiji national selectors have their jobs cut-out for them having to choose the best to represent Fiji in next year’s Commonwealth Games.

Veteran bowlers Doreen O’Connor and Ajay Ballu are tasked with selecting the final 10 from 23 trialists.

O’Connor says after the first round of trials, the selectors have a fair idea of who can make it to the final team.

“Right now we can’t say much about it, until we have the second trials than for sure but right now we’ve got an ink-link of who’s in the team.”

She adds they’re expecting improvement in performance in the second trials next month.

“They’ve got to go out and practice their drills which will count. Drills is very important so, by saying that we’ll know if they’ve done their drills.”

Only five from the 14 men will be chosen for the Birmingham Games in July next year while five from the nine women hopefuls will get a chance to represent Fiji.