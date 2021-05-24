Touch Rugby works on promoting the sport

Touch Federation Fiji will continue to promote the sport to ensure that it gets the necessary support it needs for the new season.

2022 will be a critical year for Touch Rugby with the Touch Rugby Youth World Cup and the Pacific Games scheduled for July and November consecutively.

TFF President Tevita Mau says they want to ensure that they are ready for these two major events.

“As custodians of the game, we will continuously endeavor to promote the sport so that stakeholders, players, and administration do get the maximum benefit to be part of a community sport like touch rugby.”

Putting together a team for the Pacific Games and the Youth World Cup will be next on the TFF’s agenda.