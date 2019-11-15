Touch rugby completes trial for elite competition

The Touch Federation Fiji has completed its trials for the proposed Elite competition that is scheduled to be held in February.

The competition will see a total of four men’s and three women’s team competing for the top prize.

Federation President Tevita Mau says they are working around the clock to ensure that all teams are ready for the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have done our trials for our elite competition that we are scheduling to roll off at the end of February early March. That is part of the competition that we have set-up for the elites and that will be work done with our coaches and to ensure that we have this competition up and running. It is a new competition all together.”

Mau adds this will be the ground works for selecting elite players for the 2023 Pacific Games.