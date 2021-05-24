Touch Rugby Associations work together for the sport

Touch Rugby Associations in Fiji are ready to put their hands up to help the revival of the sport in the country.

Associations like Suva who have been around for years have started their own programs and clinics to pull in more people.

Suva Touch President Savenaca Vocea says this requires a collective effort from players and officials.

“We are also looking to run some awareness clinics, this will coincide with our midweek sessions. This is sort of like a pick session, where you just come to a vicinity, to an area or ground and play amongst anyone. So this will be a great platform for those that are new to the sport.”

Meanwhile, the Touch Rugby Federation has welcomed the Nasinu Touch Association that joined the Federation this year.