Touch Fiji to upskill coaches

Capacity building is vital for Touch Fiji Federation as it works towards building the sport and its members.

The Federation is starting with players, training them to become experts in administration and coaching with accreditation courses from the Australian Touch Federation.

TFF President, Tevita Mau says upskilling coaches will benefit the whole touch rugby community.

“To have coaches that are well versed with the game so that when they are mentoring or coaching sides, they are able to share those in-depth knowledge to the players to make them good at the game”.

The federation together with the Fiji National Sports Commission are working on establishing two more associations.

Mau says the two associations will look after the Nasinu and Lautoka communities.

“We’ve done some work with our youths in the West and again we are very thankful to the Sports Commission. The whole idea is to try and expand as far as we can using the footprints that the Commission has on the ground”.

Touch Fiji will resume its 2021 season with business house competitions on Thursday, ending with the inaugural Nasinu Touch Carnival on December 13th.