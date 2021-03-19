Touch Fiji to kickoff franchise competition

The wait is over, Touch Federation Fiji’s franchise competition will kick-off on Saturday at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.

The first of its kind competition will feature six men and five women teams during the next three rounds.

TFF President Tevita Mau says the Franchise competition will be an avenue for the Touch Federation Fiji to scout players for the national squad.

Article continues after advertisement

“We should be expecting top-level touch because this is the cream of the respective affiliates that are fielding their skills against one another.”

Fiji Touch Head of Referees Maleli Uluimoala says having such competition will not only benefit the players but referees as well, who haven’t officiated any games since the pandemic last year.

“This will give the experience to the refs, franchise level is another step up level from club level. It is next to the national level competition.”

TFF is expecting the competitions to intensify as it progresses to the next few rounds.

The Federation has also selected a pool of 200 potential players for the 2023 World Cup.