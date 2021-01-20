Home

Touch Fiji to introduce club championship

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 21, 2021 5:31 am

For the first time Touch Fiji Federation will introduce a national club championship tournament this season.

This will see the top four teams from Touch Fiji’s affiliate members compete for the top honor.

President Tevita Mau says the championship will help uncover some of the best in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“That is where we get to introduce the top four from the affiliates and get to pit their skills against one another. It is named after Jack Sandy who is someone who was very influential in the sport of Touch. He passed away in 2019”

The championship will be held in September.

Meanwhile, the federation has also selected a pool of 200 players that are potential selection for the 2023 World Cup.

 

