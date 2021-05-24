Home

Sports

Touch Fiji to begin with business house

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 4, 2021 4:41 pm
Tevita Mau

Touch Fiji Federation is targeting the end of the month to resume its competitions.

President Tevita Mau says plans are to continue the season with the second leg of business house meets.

He says these first few weeks will be for members to refine their touch hoping the 80% vaccination threshold is reached soon.

Article continues after advertisement

“We want to rollout leg two of our business house. We had already done leg one and we would like leg two hopefully before the end of the month, that’s what we are targeting.”

The Raiwaqa Flyers touch tournament is also on the cards.

TFF hopes to end the season with the franchise competition for the sport’s elites.

