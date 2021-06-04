Touch Fiji coaching course deemed a success

The COVID-19 pandemic forcing a halt to the 2021 league games has worked out perfectly for the Touch Federation Fiji.

Since all sporting tournaments ceased more than a month ago, the Federation made it their responsibility to ensure the program in place will keep its members occupied.

This has always been part of Touch Federation Fiji’s agenda and has so far been deemed a success.

Federation President, Tevita Mau says with the pandemic, it has made it possible for many members to avail themselves for the course.

“I think 20 have been accredited and we are still doing the theory. There are still components to the program, the theory and practical. After the completion of the theory, we will step into the practical side of it.”

Mau adds they are working with the Fiji National University to have this program go on post-this period.

“We work in groups of 10s. The last group will be on Monday but we are already liaising with the affiliates and FIT to further solicit the interest. Then we will go back to them and say that we have an additional season for accreditation.”

Mau says they are hoping to continue where they left off their Franchise Touch League.

In the men’s division, Livaliva Warriors and Camakau Blues are the teams to watch out for, while Makosoi and Tabua are dominating the women’s division.